A 52-year-old inmate remains in a serious condition after being attacked this morning inside HMP Frankland’s workshop. The victim suffered severe head injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Forensic Teams Swarm Crime Scene

Durham Police forensic experts spent the day combing the scene for vital evidence. Their ongoing investigation aims to piece together exactly what sparked the violent brawl behind bars.

Suspect Identified But Not Arrested

Officers have named a male prisoner in his mid-40s as the main suspect. Although he remains in custody within the prison, no formal arrest has been made yet. The probe is very much active as they gather all facts.

