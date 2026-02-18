Watch Live
KILLER JAILED Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

Jackson Uwagboe, 19, was handed a life sentence today for the savage murder of Robert...

Published: 11:11 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 11:11 pm February 18, 2026

Jackson Uwagboe, 19, was handed a life sentence today for the savage murder of Robert Robinson in Lewisham. The teen, from Hamilton Street, was found guilty of stabbing Robert to death and now must serve at least 21 years behind bars before he’s even considered for release.

Stabbed 12 Times in Deadly Attack

Police were called to Carteret Way just after 10.30pm on June 6, 2024, where Robert Robinson was found with 12 severe stab wounds, including defensive injuries. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Earlier that day, Uwagboe had robbed a 17-year-old of a bike and phone on Deptford High Street. Robert was part of a group that went to the home of Uwagboe’s associate, Ryan Wedderburn, hoping to get the stolen bike back. When no one answered, the group left — some even vandalised the Wedderburn family cars.

Gang of Three Armed with Machetes

Shortly after, Uwagboe, Wedderburn, 18, and Kirk Harris, 19, all carrying machetes, left the flat. They spotted Robert, his friend, and their mother on Carteret Way. As they tried to flee and the mother called 999 reporting the robbery, Robert was chased down, overpowered, and fatally stabbed.

Wedderburn and Harris were convicted last year for the murder and are serving life sentences alongside Uwagboe.

Attempt to Flee the Country Foiled

Eromosele Omoluogbe, 24, was convicted of perverting the course of justice for booking a £1,129.89 flight to Nigeria and driving Uwagboe to Heathrow as he tried to escape arrest. Uwagboe was caught at Gatwick on February 25, 2025, returning to the UK.

Detective Inspector Tovey Speaks Out

“Today’s verdict brings justice for Robert Robinson and his family. Robert was subjected to a brutal and sustained attack by a group of men armed with knives. He was unarmed, already wounded, and on the ground when Uwagboe attacked him. His claims of self-defence were entirely without foundation.”

“The Robinson family have shown immense dignity throughout this ordeal. Uwagboe’s attempt to flee prolonged their quest for justice, but our officers never gave up.”

“Thanks to meticulous work — hundreds of hours of CCTV, phone data, bank records, and DNA analysis — we’ve held these offenders accountable.”

Key Evidence Cracks the Case

  • DNA linked knives to Harris and Wedderburn
  • CCTV tracked movements and identified suspects
  • Phone records revealed Omoluogbe’s involvement in the escape plan

Justice has now been served for Robert Robinson and his family. The killers will pay for their brutal crime behind bars for decades to come.

