A convicted killer already serving a whole life sentence has been locked up for life again after trying to murder a fellow inmate with a claw hammer.

Damien Bendall’s Savage Prison Assault

Damien Bendall, 37, was handed a rare whole life order in December 2022 for murdering his pregnant partner Terri Harris, 35, and three children—two of them hers and a guest—at their Derbyshire home in 2021. He bludgeoned them to death during a sleepover and raped one of the victims as she died.

While behind bars at HMP Frankland, County Durham, Bendall launched a brutal, unprovoked attack on inmate Michael Mullaney. Armed with a hidden claw hammer, Bendall struck Mullaney three or four times during a prison workshop, leaving him fighting for his life.

More Jail Time, But No Chance of Freedom

At Teesside Crown Court in May 2024, Bendall was sentenced to life with a minimum 15 years for attempted murder. Judge Francis Laird KC called the attack “ferocious” and “unprovoked,” noting Bendall struck from behind with the concealed weapon.

“Because of the whole-life term you are currently serving, in all likelihood you will never be released from custody,” the judge added.

Victim Left in Shock

When questioned about the assault, Bendall said, “I don’t know,” but later hinted he wanted to be moved into isolation to avoid other prisoners.

Michael Mullaney was treated for four nights at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. In a statement to the court, he revealed the attack left him “in shock” and terrified of further violence.