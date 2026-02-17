Suraj Ragini, 31, faces eight counts of exposure after a string of creepy incidents in Wymondham and Norwich.

Stalker Targets Sweetbriar Marshes and Tiffey Trail

The shocking behaviour took place between 20 January and 14 May 2025. Ragini allegedly exposed himself to passersby near Sweetbriar Marshes in Norwich and on the Tiffey Trail in Wymondham.

Police Nab Suspect in Two Separate Raids

Ragini was first arrested on 9 June 2025 on suspicion of four exposure offences in Wymondham.

He was booked for questioning at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Police arrested him again on 31 July for three more offences in Norwich.

The 31-year-old from Harmer Road, Norwich, now faces eight charges and is slated to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 10 April 2026.