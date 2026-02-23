Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

A 13-week-old baby tragically died after being found injured at a Ramsgate home. Emergency services rushed to a Queen Street address on 15 July 2022. Despite efforts, the infant passed away later that day in the hospital.

Suspect Arrested and Bailed

Following the incident, a man was arrested and initially released on bail while police investigated. Now, four years later, charges have been brought.

Tyla Wharmby Faces Murder and GBH Charges

Tyla Wharmby, 24, from Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate, was charged on 23 February 2026 with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.

