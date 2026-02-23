Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

A 13-week-old baby tragically died after being found injured at a Ramsgate home. Emergency services...

Published: 4:41 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 4:41 pm February 23, 2026

A 13-week-old baby tragically died after being found injured at a Ramsgate home. Emergency services rushed to a Queen Street address on 15 July 2022. Despite efforts, the infant passed away later that day in the hospital.

Suspect Arrested and Bailed

Following the incident, a man was arrested and initially released on bail while police investigated. Now, four years later, charges have been brought.

 

Tyla Wharmby Faces Murder and GBH Charges

Tyla Wharmby, 24, from Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate, was charged on 23 February 2026 with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.

Related: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That SimpleArmed Intruder Shot Dead at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago EstateMan Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene — Emergency Services Respond

Related News

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fatalities

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ONE TO WATCH New True Crime Doc Drops: Chasing a Killer Gary Allen

UK News

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD Britain’s Got Talent Hits Record Low with 19th Series Launch

UK News

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Hammer Attack Driver nabbed on A46 in Leamington Spa

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

Crime, UK News

WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE ACROSS LONDON Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

CHURCH BLAZE Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Crime, London, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

HUGH BLAZE Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

DEALER JAILED Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MANHUNT CONTINUES Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

POLICE SLAMMED BY PARENT “They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News

“They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

UK News

Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

UK News
Watch Live