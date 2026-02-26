Watch Live
SERIAL LIFTER Prolific Sheppey Shoplifter Slapped with 18-Month Jail Term

Josh Kennedy, 31, has finally been locked up for a string of shoplifting sprees across...

Published: 4:16 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 4:16 pm February 26, 2026

Josh Kennedy, 31, has finally been locked up for a string of shoplifting sprees across the Isle of Sheppey. The Sheerness crook racked up 10 theft offences, making off with hundreds of pounds worth of goods in just a few months.

Caught Red-Handed with a Basket of Stolen Goods

Police swooped on Kennedy on 19 February 2026 after he left a Millennium Way shop clutching a basket loaded with £26.56 worth of pilfered items. Officers stopped him in Hope Street and discovered chocolate and cleaning products stuffed inside his jacket.

Further investigations unearthed nine more thefts. Kennedy owned up at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 21 February and was swiftly sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

The Full List of Kennedy’s Heists

  • 21 Nov 2025: £200 worth of clothes stolen on Sheerness High Street
  • 7 Feb 2026: £74.97 of shampoo swiped in Millennium Way
  • 13 Feb 2026: £80 of laundry products pinched from High Street convenience store
  • 14 Feb 2026: £50 shampoo and £89.60 groceries stolen from Millennium Way and Bridge Road shops
  • 15 Feb 2026: £60 of health care products nicked in Millennium Way
  • 16 Feb 2026: £100 worth of toiletries were robbed from a Bridge Road supermarket
  • 17 Feb 2026: £80 of meat taken from a High Street shop
  • 19 Feb 2026: £40.98 worth of shampoos lifted from Millennium Way

Police Warn of Rippling Effects on Local Shoppers

“Shoplifting causes harm beyond the retailers targeted, often leading to higher prices for local residents so businesses can offset their losses,” said PC Bethan Isaacs. “Kent Police is firmly committed to tackling this behaviour, and I welcome the custodial sentence imposed.”

Related News

