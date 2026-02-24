Elizer Javier, a 55-year-old senior nurse, has been exposed for sexually assaulting four colleagues at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. The shocking crimes took place on public wards between 2023 and 2024, right where vulnerable patients were being treated.

Guilty Plea and Suspended Sentence

Javier pleaded guilty to five sexual assaults in October last year. Despite the gravity of his actions, he was handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court the following month.

Harsh Penalties Ahead

Javier must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years

He lives in Chadwell Heath

Crimes committed in staff-only rooms on public wards

This case is a stark reminder of how trusted professionals can betray their colleagues and patients alike. The police investigation uncovered four victims, all subjected to Javier’s abuse during their shifts.