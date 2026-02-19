Watch Live
MAJOR FRAUD Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

A major fraud probe has erupted around the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, shaking the glitzy...

Published: 1:06 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 1:06 pm February 19, 2026

A major fraud probe has erupted around the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, shaking the glitzy event to its core. Wealthy victims claim they were conned out of thousands of euros for fake VIP access to the festival’s hottest parties and red carpet events.

Meet the Mastermind: Matthieu Jos

At the heart of the scandal is Matthieu Jos (full name Matthieu Louis Arthur), linked to Eclair Magazine and CEO of Opus Management and Agence First. Jos was also active at Parole Paris during Cannes, where he allegedly sold exclusive PR access through a high-end concierge service.

 

Jos and his associate, Berady, reportedly signed formal contracts with victims promising top-tier access — including coveted tickets to the L’Oréal Red Carpet Beauty event. Despite heavy payments and binding agreements, the promised access never materialised.

‘11th-Hour’ Cancellations Leave Clients Furious

Victims say they were hit with last-minute cancellations, often just 24 hours before events. Jos initially vowed to refund all payments and even rewrote contracts to guarantee refunds. But frustrated clients are still waiting for a single euro back.

“The experience was entirely unprofessional,” said one victim. “When the refund was requested, the cycle of empty promises began.”

Fake Refunds and Forged Bank Docs Exposed

Despite Jos claiming insolvency, evidence suggests a very different lifestyle. Some victims agreed to payback plans, only to be tricked further. Investigators have uncovered fake proofs of payment sent to stall victims. These “official” bank transfer confirmations were crudely forged in Word docs, with no real transaction ID or banking signatures.

 

The fraudsters’ web of deceit continues to unravel as more victims step forward, demanding justice and their cash back.

