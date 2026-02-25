Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack on Adoptive Parents

Callum Kyle, 18, has been locked up for 18 years after trying to murder his...

Published: 11:58 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:58 am February 25, 2026

Callum Kyle, 18, has been locked up for 18 years after trying to murder his adoptive parents in a savage knife assault.

Man Denies Attempted Murder Charges

Despite the grim evidence, the 20-year-old denies stabbing his parents, Marianne and Robert Kyle, at their home in Camborne, Cornwall, on June 21.

Both suffered serious stab and slash wounds during the shocking attack on Reskadinnick Road.

Additional Charges Mount Up

Kyle faces further charges – assault causing actual bodily harm to a neighbour and carrying a knife in public.

He appeared at Truro Crown Court, denying two counts of attempted murder and the assault charge. The case now heads to trial this November, with Kyle currently held in custody.

More news from Camborne

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TERROR PROBE Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

CONCERNED CITIZEN Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News

BLOCKADE APPROVED Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

UK News

NO MEMORY Brandy-fuelled Samurai Sword Chaos Lands Man in Jail

UK News

Horsham Man Jailed for 22 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

National News

UNDER ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News

ONE PUNCH KILL Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

UK News

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LONG OVERDUE £14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

£14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

EPSTEIN FILES Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BABY KILLERS Parents Jailed After Tragic Death of Three-Month-Old Baby

UK News

Parents Jailed After Tragic Death of Three-Month-Old Baby

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK 30 Months for Husband’s Savage Attack

UK News

30 Months for Husband’s Savage Attack

UK News

JAILED Violent attacker jailed after brutal assault on 60s woman in Crowborough

UK News

Violent attacker jailed after brutal assault on 60s woman in Crowborough

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

STABBED IN THE HEART Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing 9-Year-Old Girl in Heart Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News

Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing 9-Year-Old Girl in Heart Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News

London Schools Targeted by ‘Croydon War’ Social Media Frenzy – Police Launch Operation Cedarfield

UK News

London Schools Targeted by ‘Croydon War’ Social Media Frenzy – Police Launch Operation Cedarfield

UK News

SWEAT LIKE CHOCOLATE Prison Officer and Inmates Jailed Over Chocolate Bar Cannabis Smuggling Plot

UK News

Prison Officer and Inmates Jailed Over Chocolate Bar Cannabis Smuggling Plot

UK News
Watch Live