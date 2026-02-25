Callum Kyle, 18, has been locked up for 18 years after trying to murder his adoptive parents in a savage knife assault.

Man Denies Attempted Murder Charges

Despite the grim evidence, the 20-year-old denies stabbing his parents, Marianne and Robert Kyle, at their home in Camborne, Cornwall, on June 21.

Both suffered serious stab and slash wounds during the shocking attack on Reskadinnick Road.

Additional Charges Mount Up

Kyle faces further charges – assault causing actual bodily harm to a neighbour and carrying a knife in public.

He appeared at Truro Crown Court, denying two counts of attempted murder and the assault charge. The case now heads to trial this November, with Kyle currently held in custody.

