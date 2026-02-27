Watch Live
RAPIST JAILED Teen’s Bravery Sends Rapist Down for 12 Years

  A fearless 16-year-old’s fight for justice has landed predator Riaz Armani behind bars for...

Published: 9:20 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 9:20 am February 27, 2026

 

A fearless 16-year-old’s fight for justice has landed predator Riaz Armani behind bars for 12 years. The 29-year-old, with no fixed address, was convicted of two counts of rape at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, 25 February.

Monster Lured Girl Back to Home

The horrific attack happened in September 2023. Riaz targeted the vulnerable teenager after spotting her alone near Hamilton, Leicester, just before midnight on 7 September. The girl had recently left her home and was reported missing to the police.

High Courage and Quick Thinking

Riaz forced her back to his then home on Harringworth Road, where he supplied her with cannabis before raping her. Despite the trauma, the girl escaped. A night shift worker found her around 4am the next day and called the police.

The victim’s strength over the past two and a half years was crucial in securing justice. She refused to let her abuser get away with it.

Watch Live