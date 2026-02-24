Sukhanpreet Kaur, just 24 and from Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, died after a collision on Barton Road at around 5.50am on Saturday, 14 February. She was a passenger in a white Ford Transit van when the crash happened.

Despite desperate efforts at the scene, Sukhanpreet was pronounced dead. Her family have been left heartbroken and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Family Tribute: ‘You Will Be Deeply Missed’

“Your love was the light that guided us, and your kindness left an imprint on every life you touched. Thank you for the memories that we will cherish forever. You are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. It feels impossible to say goodbye to someone with so much life still left to live. Rest in peace. Thank you for the beautiful memories and the light you brought into our lives. You will be deeply missed.”

Two Arrested Over Fatal Crash

Two men, aged 27 and 21, both from Burslem, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them quoting incident number IML-2270726. You can report details via this link or call 101.