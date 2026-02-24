Watch Live
Two Men Jailed for Brutal Sheep Attack on South Downs

Two young men have been locked up after admitting to a savage attack on a...

Published: 12:30 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:31 am February 24, 2026

Two young men have been locked up after admitting to a savage attack on a sheep near Ditchling Beacon in the South Downs.

Violent Assault with Explosive “Bangers”

Leighton Ashby, 22, from Ashford, and Oakley Hollands, 20, from Horton Kirby, drove to a field on the evening of 2 November 2023. They chased down sheep and violently attacked one, using explosive “bangers” that caused catastrophic injuries.

Disturbing footage of Ashby carrying out the assault was found on Hollands’ phone, alongside other videos featuring attacks on live and dead animals. The sheep’s ear tags were later recovered from a nearby home, believed to have been taken by Ashby from the scene.

Swift Police Action and Sentencing

The shocking crime was reported to Sussex Police on 6 November. Both men were arrested within two days and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 7 August 2025, the pair pleaded guilty. On 23 February at Lewes Crown Court, Ashby was jailed for two years, while Hollands received a 20-month sentence in a youth offenders’ institution.

Police Vow to Protect Rural Communities

“This was a disturbing incident that has been treated with the seriousness it deserved,” said Superintendent Rachel Swinney. “Both of these men have now faced justice for their crimes, which should send a clear message that we will protect our rural communities and hold offenders to account.”

The case underscores Sussex Police’s commitment to cracking down on rural crime and safeguarding livestock across the county.

