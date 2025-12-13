Watch Live

TRAVELLERS HIT IN THE POCKET Gatwick Slaps £10 Charge on Forecourt Drop-Offs

  Updated: 07:51
  13 December 2025
From 6 January, Gatwick Airport will hit passengers in the wallet with a £10 fee just to say goodbye at the drop-off zone. That’s up from the current charge, sparking fury among travellers who say the hike unfairly targets families, taxi drivers, and those with no other options.

Passengers Furious Over ‘Cash Grab’

The airport says the fee applies to vehicles using its designated forecourt drop-off areas, payable online, by phone, or through AutoPay. But travellers have slammed the move as a blatant “cash grab” during a cost-of-living crisis.

“£10 to stop for a few minutes is outrageous. It’s another airport tax by the back door.”

Critics say the charge hits parents dropping off kids, elderly relatives, and anyone lugging heavy bags – who can’t easily use the Long Stay car parks where free drop-off is allowed. Many find those options impractical, especially for quick visits or early flights.

Who Escapes the Charge?

  • Blue Badge holders remain exempt.
  • Free drop-off still available at Long Stay car parks (though it’s a hassle for many).

Gatwick claims these charges help ease congestion and cut emissions, but travellers reckon it’s just another way to boost airport profits.

More Gripes to Add to Gatwick’s List

With complaints already piling up over parking fees and passenger experience, this latest increase is bound to reignite arguments over whether airport drop-off charges are fair, or just another unavoidable hit for flyers.

