Adult film star Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, has been arrested in Bali on suspicion of producing pornographic material. She was detained alongside a group of Australian teenage boys and men, all questioned by immigration authorities. Indonesia’s strict anti-porn laws mean offenders risk heavy jail time.

Police Raid Uncovers Schoolgirl Outfits, Viagra, and ‘Bangbus’ Truck

The bust came after a tip-off from a concerned local. Police stormed Bonnie’s accommodation, seizing 19 schoolgirl-themed outfits labeled “School Bonnie Blue,” a box of condoms and lubricant, nine pink necklaces, flash drives, and even two sheets of Viagra pills, some already used. They also impounded Bonnie’s notorious “Bangbus” truck—confirmed by Bali police as illegal.

Bonnie’s passport was confiscated, but she was allowed back to her hotel. She remains under investigation, along with three male team members. Meanwhile, 14 Australian boys and men arrested during the raid have been released without charge.

Raid Suggests Organised Porn Operation, Not Casual Filming

The haul points to professional porn production rather than casual content creation. The specific “School Bonnie Blue” costumes hint at planned scenes with schoolgirl themes—highly sensitive under Indonesia’s moral laws.

Flash drives likely hold incriminating footage, while the Viagra and abundant condoms imply readiness for extended, multiple-participant shoots. Police are probing whether filming took place in Bali or if the island was just a base for wider production activities.

Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara said: “We have handed them over to Immigration for further investigation on alleged immigration violations. The investigation is ongoing, conducted jointly with Immigration.”

Illegal ‘Bangbus’ Truck Adds to Charges

Bonnie’s “Bangbus”—a mobile porn studio concept from adult websites—was seized for being illegal. The truck was reportedly used as a filming location, copying a notorious adult entertainment format involving explicit scenes shot inside a moving vehicle.

The vehicle’s illegality may stem from registration issues, unauthorized modifications, or its use in banned activities. Using vehicles for pornography in public spaces violates multiple laws in Indonesia, from public decency to vehicle regulations.

Australian Teens & Men Released, But Bonnie and Team Still Held

While 14 Australian males were freed without charges, Bonnie and her three-man crew face continued scrutiny. Authorities appear to be targeting the producers and organisers rather than performers. Though the Aussies were questioned, they may still face travel bans or future limitations.

Controversial Past and Rough Reception Abroad

This isn’t Bonnie’s first brush with controversy. Earlier this year, Australia banned her after plans to film with freshly turned 18-year-olds sparked outrage. Her “barely legal” marketing strategy courts criticism for exploiting young adults.

In the UK, Bonnie was attacked in Sheffield after a provocative university tour promoting “barely legal” content. A witness said: “They punched Bonnie square in the jaw out of nowhere.” This shows just how divisive her work remains.

Indonesia’s Zero-Tolerance Porn Laws

Indonesia bans all pornography under strict Islamic morality laws. Foreign offenders face jail, hefty fines, and deportation. The presence of schoolgirl costumes and the “Bangbus” truck could worsen Bonnie’s case.

Her passport seizure means she’s trapped in Bali until investigators decide on charges—a process that could drag on for months.

Bali’s Battle with Sex Tourism and Foreign Filmers

Bali’s long-standing struggle with sex tourism and foreign adult content creators resuming illegal activity has sparked crackdowns. Bonnie’s arrest sends a warning: know local laws or face serious consequences.

Adult entertainers used to liberal rules back home must tread carefully. Bali authorities have made it clear—porn production here is off-limits, no exceptions.

Bonnie remains confined to her hotel as the investigation unfolds. Her legal team will lobby for leniency, but this case could reshape how Bali handles foreign porn producers in the future.