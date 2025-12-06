At Least 23 Dead, Including Tourists, in Fiery Goa Nightclub Blaze

A devastating fire tore through a bustling nightclub in Goa, killing at least 23 people, officials confirm. The blaze broke out around midnight in Arpora, a hotspot in the North Goa district famed for its nightlife.

Tragic Night at Goa Nightclub

Several tourists were among those who perished in the inferno, which erupted in the club packed with partygoers. According to the Press Trust of India, three victims died from severe burns, while the majority suffocated before help could arrive.

Chief Minister Issues Stern Warning

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on X. “I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

Sawant revealed that among the dead, “three to four” were foreign tourists. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the region, known for its vibrant party scene and stunning beaches.

Goa’s Dark Night as Tourists Lose Lives

Once a Portuguese colony, Goa attracts millions with its sun-kissed shores and lively nightlife. This horrific blaze has cast a shadow over the popular resort, raising urgent questions about safety regulations in its clubs.