MAJOR BLAZE Brighouse’s Iconic Ritz Ballroom Engulfed in Flames – Firefighters Battle Blaze

  • Updated: 22:10
  • , 6 December 2025
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse

 

Massive Fire Tears Through Historic Yorkshire Venue

A huge fire has erupted at The Ritz in Brighouse, Yorkshire, sending thick smoke and towering flames across the skyline this evening. The cause remains unknown as locals share shocking images and videos on social media. Fire crews are currently battling the blaze, but the situation remains serious.

Residents Left Heartbroken Over Loss of Beloved Venue

People across Brighouse are devastated. Helen Gray lamented: “This is just awful! What an amazing building and venue gone!” Joyce Hearnshaw added, “How very sad – we have danced the night away on many occasions at this iconic spot.”

Local Facebook group Brighouse Matters is flooded with memories and grief:

  • Eileen Wood: “Oh no, that beautiful art deco building. Shame it was abandoned for so long. So many happy memories for people in Brighouse and beyond.”
  • Steve Aykroyd: “What a dreadful shame. The Ritz made so many people happy. RIP.”
  • John Rawcliffe: “Spent my youth dancing there – good times and memories.”

The Ritz: A Storied Past Comes to a Tragic End

The building, known for decades as The Ritz, has been empty since 2020. Its history dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema. It later switched to a bingo hall, and in 1981 was transformed into a dance hall and nightclub that became a social hub.

This year, plans were submitted to convert the venue into a Starbucks drive-thru, but nothing materialised before tonight’s devastating fire.

Emergency Services and Safety Measures

West Yorkshire Police confirmed road closures around Bradford Road and Bonegate Road as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze. Residents nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors shut due to hazardous smoke.

Witnesses reported hearing three loud explosions before the fire broke out, and multiple ambulances rushed to the scene. The full extent of the damage is still unfolding, with reports that much of the building’s rear has collapsed, leaving only the frontage standing.

Local resident Lynne Martin shared a poignant image of the flames, saying: “Sad times. The Ritz is on fire.”

Stay tuned as we bring more updates on the Brighouse Ritz fire and its aftermath.

Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
