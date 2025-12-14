Inferno at Addenbrooke’s Hospital Car Park Sparks Major 999 Response

Flames engulf 12 vehicles as fire service declares ‘major incident’ in Cambridge

Chaos erupted at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge as a huge blaze tore through the second floor of Car Park 1. The local fire brigade quickly declared a major incident, calling in over 30 firefighters from Cambridge and neighbouring areas to battle the inferno.

Hospital Car Park in Flames, Roads Shut

The fire scorched 12 vehicles in the hospital’s multi-storey car park. Flames and thick smoke filled the air, forcing authorities to close nearby roads — Robinson Way, Puddicombe Way, Adrian Way, and Richard Howe Way — as emergency crews worked furiously to control the blaze.

Residents and visitors were urged to steer clear of the area. As of the latest updates, no injuries have been reported, but the scene remains active.

NHS Trust Issues Update Amid Ongoing Response

A spokesperson for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

“We are working closely with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service following the fire on the second floor of car park one. Car park one will remain closed for some time – please make alternative arrangements. Staff should use other car parks, and if your vehicle is impacted, we will support you to get home safely. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their understanding.”

Fire Under Control but Crews Remain Overnight

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire has been extinguished but firefighters will stay on site through the night, tackling hotspots and preventing further flare-ups.

Station Commander Paul Clarke remarked: “The fire is now surrounded. Crews worked incredibly hard to contain it and will focus on damping down and removing the damaged vehicles.”

What’s Next? Full Investigation Planned

Once it’s safe, a full fire investigation will begin to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, emergency services thank the public for their patience as they continue working to secure the site.