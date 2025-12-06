M25 Chaos: Car Fire Sparks Mile-Long Delays in Essex

A nasty car fire on the M25 clockwise is causing major traffic chaos this afternoon. The blaze broke out near junction 26 (A121, Waltham Abbey) and has snarled traffic all the way to just before junction 25 (Enfield).

Traffic Snarled Between J26 and J27

Incident location: M25 clockwise from J26 (A121, Waltham Abbey) to J27 (M11 Interchange)

Heavy congestion stretching back to just before J25 (Enfield)

Lane one of four remains closed

Disruption has been ongoing since around 1:45pm

One Lane Shut Following Car Blaze

One of four lanes is still shut as emergency crews deal with the aftermath of the car fire. Drivers are advised to expect long delays and consider alternative routes where possible.