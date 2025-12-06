Powerful 7.0 Quake Rocks Alaska-Canada Border Wilderness Powerful 7.0 Earthquake Shakes Remote Alaska-Canada Border

Massive Quake Hits Isolated Wilderness

A potent magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled a remote region near the Alaska-Canada border on Saturday. The tremor struck roughly 230 miles northwest of Juneau, Alaska, and 155 miles west of Whitehorse, Yukon.

The quake hit close to the small town of Yakutat, Alaska, which has about 662 residents.

No Tsunami Warning or Damage Reports Yet

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake’s epicenter was about 6 miles deep. Several smaller aftershocks followed the initial jolt. Thankfully, no tsunami warning has been issued, and no immediate damage or injuries have been reported due to the quake’s remote location.

Aftershocks Continue

While the main quake was strong, residents in nearby areas might feel lingering shakes from aftershocks over the coming hours.

Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.