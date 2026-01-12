Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton

Taxi driver Masrob Ali, 54, lost his life in a brutal head-on collision in Bolton early Sunday. Four men died, including three teenagers, while five others remain seriously injured in hospital. CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment the crash happened on Wigan Road just before 1am.

The family have described Mr Ali as a “safe driver” and “the sweetest, most gentle soul.” His daughter, Humayra Ali, 29, has revealed “He was just the kindest man. Everyone described him as the sweetest, most gentle soul. He would always talk to you with a smile on his face.” Police confirmed he died instantly at the scene.

Speeding Teenagers on Wrong Side of Road

The devastating crash involved Mr Ali’s Citroen C4 Picasso and a red Seat carrying three teenagers – Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar and Farhan Patel, both 18, and Mohammed Danyaal, 19 – who also died. CCTV appears to show the Seat speeding on the wrong side of the 30mph road before smashing head-on into the taxi.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a “very loud bang.” Firefighters spent two hours cutting passengers free from wreckage. One local said the road is notorious for speeding and collisions. “The other car was travelling on the wrong side of the road and it’s gone straight into the taxi,” he said.

Families Mourn and Police Investigate

Bolton Council of Mosques has released the names of the victims and is supporting the grieving families. Greater Manchester Police urged witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward. Chief Inspector Helen McCormack described the scene as “devastating” and stressed the importance of road safety in the area.

Rumours a police chase was involved have been denied by local councillors. Detective Inspector Andrew Page reminded the public to be respectful and avoid sharing crash footage online, warning it could be a criminal offence.

Injured Passengers Fight for Recovery

A 29-year-old woman in the taxi is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old male passenger from the Seat have minor injuries.

Mr Ali, a father-of-four from Blackburn, had been a private hire driver for ten years. His daughter added: “My dad was always there for people and a very hard worker. He would always work hard, even up to the last moments of his life. There is not a single bad thing anyone can say about him. He was so sweet.”