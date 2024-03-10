UK News in Pictures

Bromley Aggravated Burglary: Police Seek Public’s Help in Investigation

Home Breaking Teletubbies Sun Baby Reveals Name of First Child

Teletubbies Sun Baby Reveals Name of First Child

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
Animated sun with baby face, countryside scene.

Jess Smith, known for her role as the iconic Sun Baby on the popular children’s TV show Teletubbies, has announced the name of her first child, paying homage to her past in a heartwarming gesture.

Smith, who captured the hearts of viewers as the Sun Baby from 1997 to 2001, recently welcomed her own bundle of joy into the world. While initially keeping details private, she has now shared that her baby girl’s name is Poppy Rae Latham, with the middle name ‘Rae’ serving as a nod to her memorable role on the show.

In an Instagram post, Smith and her partner Ricky joyfully introduced their daughter to the world, writing: “12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents. Please welcome Poppy Rae Latham.”

Reflecting on her early introduction to show business, Smith recounted to the BBC how she became the Sun Baby: “I was being weighed at the hospital. My mum took me and it just happened to be the same time that the producer of the old series had come in and wanted the hospital to get in contact with them if they’d seen any smiley babies.”

Her father’s playful antics behind the camera, she explained, were key to capturing her infectious giggles and smiles for the show.

Despite keeping her role a secret for years, Smith eventually embraced her connection to Teletubbies, sharing, “I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it. I am the sun from the Teletubbies.”

Smith’s revelation delighted fans, who noted the resemblance between her current self and her younger, giggly on-screen persona. She remains grateful for the experience, acknowledging that her baby face and cheerful demeanour have endured over the years.

As Jess Smith embarks on this new chapter of motherhood with baby Poppy Rae Latham, fans of Teletubbies rejoice in the heartwarming connection between past and present, celebrating the enduring legacy of the beloved children’s show.

