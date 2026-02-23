Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Guilty Plea at Liverpool Crown Court

A 61-year-old man named Gavin Shaw has pleaded guilty to murdering his former partner, Michele Kennedy. Shaw appeared today at Liverpool Crown Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on 2 April.

Fatal Stabbing Shocks Woolston Neighbourhood

The chilling attack took place shortly after 4pm on 13 October 2025 at a home on Manchester Road, Woolston. Police were called after multiple reports of an incident. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Michele Kennedy with stab wounds outside the property.

She was rushed by air ambulance to Aintree Hospital but tragically died five days later on 18 October.

Investigation and Family Tribute

Shaw was arrested on the scene and charged with murder. Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson, who led the investigation, described the attack as “exceptionally traumatic” and expressed hope that the guilty plea would bring some closure to Michele’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts remain with Michele’s family and friends at this time, and we would like to thank them for their cooperation throughout our investigation,” she said.

Michele’s family paid tribute to her loving nature: