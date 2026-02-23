Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Guilty Plea at Liverpool Crown Court A 61-year-old man named Gavin Shaw has pleaded guilty...

Published: 7:38 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 7:38 pm February 23, 2026

Guilty Plea at Liverpool Crown Court

A 61-year-old man named Gavin Shaw has pleaded guilty to murdering his former partner, Michele Kennedy. Shaw appeared today at Liverpool Crown Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on 2 April.

Fatal Stabbing Shocks Woolston Neighbourhood

The chilling attack took place shortly after 4pm on 13 October 2025 at a home on Manchester Road, Woolston. Police were called after multiple reports of an incident. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Michele Kennedy with stab wounds outside the property.

She was rushed by air ambulance to Aintree Hospital but tragically died five days later on 18 October.

 

Investigation and Family Tribute

Shaw was arrested on the scene and charged with murder. Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson, who led the investigation, described the attack as “exceptionally traumatic” and expressed hope that the guilty plea would bring some closure to Michele’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts remain with Michele’s family and friends at this time, and we would like to thank them for their cooperation throughout our investigation,” she said.

Michele’s family paid tribute to her loving nature:

“Michele was a much-loved daughter, mother, sister, auntie and nana. She was larger-than-life, beautiful, strong, fearless and one of a kind. Her loss leaves a massive hole in our family and all who knew her. We thank the emergency services and kind people who tried to help. We will miss her dearly.”

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Knife Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TRIPLE ATTACK Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

POLICE SLAMMED BY PARENT “They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

POLICE LOCKDOWN Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident

Breaking News, UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Stabbing Shocker on Peckham High Street

Crime, London, UK News

TRAGIC END Elderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

National News, sussex, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

Crime, National News, sussex, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROYAL BOOT Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News

Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

£500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

COCAINE STASH Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

UK News

Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

UK News

TRAPPED BY WATER Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

Crime, UK News

Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

Crime, UK News
Watch Live