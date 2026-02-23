Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

A ruthless gang behind a £500,000 stolen goods racket has been slammed with jail time...

Published: 7:09 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 7:09 pm February 23, 2026

A ruthless gang behind a £500,000 stolen goods racket has been slammed with jail time after a long-running investigation exposed their slick fraud operation.

Frozen Chicken Sparks Major Probe

The Economic and Cyber Crime Unit launched their case back in 2017 when a lorry full of frozen chicken worth €75,000 arrived at an Oldham haulage yard. The goods had been fraudulently bought using cloned credit insurance details of a legitimate UK company.

The shock inquiry uncovered 13 companies across Europe had been scammed out of a variety of products, including:

  • Milk powder
  • Olive oil
  • Chicken and turkey
  • Almonds
  • Fruit syrup
  • Electronics
  • Meat

These goods were rerouted through UK haulage yards, notably one run by Paul Barrett in Rochdale, and handled at Manchester Food Traders—now shut down—where several suspects were arrested.

Gang Boss Devinder Singh Locked Up for 6+ Years

Devinder Singh, the ringleader from Swinton, was sentenced to six years and six months at Bolton Crown Court on 20th February 2026. Alongside him, Zakaria Dean of Bolton got two years and nine months, while Mohammad Farid of Manchester received a two-year suspended sentence plus 20 days of rehab.

The total value of goods moved through Manchester Food Traders was pegged between £509,000 and £526,000.

Disqualified Directors and Suspended Sentences

Both Devinder and Lakhvinder Singh—disqualified as company directors in 2012—illegally operated Manchester Food Traders. Lakhvinder also admitted breaching bans with other companies between 2019 and 2020, earning himself nine months behind bars.

Meanwhile, Paul Barrett pleaded guilty to facilitating the movement of criminal property and received an 18-month suspended sentence plus 100 hours of unpaid work.

The verdict delivers a clear message: fraudsters handling stolen goods won’t escape justice.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police Investigations

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TRAGIC END Elderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

National News, sussex, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

Crime, National News, sussex, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

DEALER JAILED Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News

POLICE PROBE Serious Incident Shakes Tyldesley — Emergency Services Respond

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found Dead

UK News

ONE TO WATCH New True Crime Doc Drops: Chasing a Killer Gary Allen

UK News

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD Britain’s Got Talent Hits Record Low with 19th Series Launch

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRIPLE ATTACK Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

London, UK News

Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

London, UK News

ROYAL BOOT Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News

Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News
Watch Live