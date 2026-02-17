Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BIG BUST £53 Million Cocaine Haul Seized at London Gateway Port

Law enforcement scored a massive win at London Gateway port near Thurrock, Essex, with the...

Published: 12:25 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 12:25 pm February 17, 2026

Law enforcement scored a massive win at London Gateway port near Thurrock, Essex, with the haul of 536kg of cocaine worth over £53 million. The operation, led by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) alongside UK Border Force, struck a heavy blow against the drug trade on Friday, 13 February.

Man Arrested Over Multi-Million Pound Drug Plot

A 44-year-old man from the Goole area was nabbed in Manchester in connection with the bust. He now faces charges for conspiracy to import Class A drugs. That’s not all – he’s also charged with a separate plot to import 872kg of cannabis back in November 2025.

The suspect appeared before magistrates in Leeds today and was remanded ahead of a Crown Court hearing in March.

Police Praise Cross-Force Teamwork

Ramona Senior, head of YHROCU, said: “By working in partnership with the UK Border Force, we have made a significant disruption to the supply of harmful drugs coming into Yorkshire and the Humber.”

This major drug bust sends a clear message: UK law enforcement is cracking down hard on dangerous drug trafficking operations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Ghana to Lead UN Push to Class Slave Trade a Crime Against Humanity

UK News

GONE BUST Beloved UK Holiday Park, Complete with Golf Course and Shops, Goes Bust

UK News

MOWED DOWN BY UBER BIKE Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News

PEOPLE SMUGGLER People-Smuggler Turned Slave Boss Jailed for 3 Years

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Elderly Man Found Dead After Welfare Call in Woodingdean

UK News

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal After 72-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Edinburgh

UK News

MANHUNT

PARK ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

RHODE ISLAND SHOOTING Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tragedy in Spain: Five Teens Die in Apartment Blaze

World News

Tragedy in Spain: Five Teens Die in Apartment Blaze

World News
Met Office Issues Yellow Severe Weather Warning as Snow and Ice Set to Blanket UK

Cold Health Alert Hits UK as Snow and Flood Risks Grow

UK News
Met Office Issues Yellow Severe Weather Warning as Snow and Ice Set to Blanket UK

Cold Health Alert Hits UK as Snow and Flood Risks Grow

UK News

FATAL SELFIE Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

World News

Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

World News
MORE FOR YOU

FAKE DELIVERY Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

NOT LINKED Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News

Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News

TRAGIC FALMOUTH CRASH Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News

Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

RISKY BEHAVIOUR Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News

Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

URGENT UPDATE Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News
Watch Live