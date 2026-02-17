Law enforcement scored a massive win at London Gateway port near Thurrock, Essex, with the haul of 536kg of cocaine worth over £53 million. The operation, led by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) alongside UK Border Force, struck a heavy blow against the drug trade on Friday, 13 February.

Man Arrested Over Multi-Million Pound Drug Plot

A 44-year-old man from the Goole area was nabbed in Manchester in connection with the bust. He now faces charges for conspiracy to import Class A drugs. That’s not all – he’s also charged with a separate plot to import 872kg of cannabis back in November 2025.

The suspect appeared before magistrates in Leeds today and was remanded ahead of a Crown Court hearing in March.

Police Praise Cross-Force Teamwork

Ramona Senior, head of YHROCU, said: “By working in partnership with the UK Border Force, we have made a significant disruption to the supply of harmful drugs coming into Yorkshire and the Humber.”

This major drug bust sends a clear message: UK law enforcement is cracking down hard on dangerous drug trafficking operations.