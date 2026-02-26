Delivery Driver Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Women During Food Deliveries

Afghan Asylum Seeker Claims “Cultural Misunderstanding”

Shafiullah Rasooli, 29, an Afghan asylum seeker, sexually assaulted two women while working as a delivery driver, a court heard. Rasooli denied one attack and claimed the other was a “cultural misunderstanding” at Maidstone Crown Court.

How the Shocking Attacks Unfolded

Prosecutor Stuart Allen revealed both victims were strangers to Rasooli. The assaults happened during his deliveries in Maidstone last summer. On June 26, Rasooli visited a woman’s home, asked for her date of birth, then crossed onto her porch. He put his arm around her and groped her breast. When she refused his offer of wine, she said yes just to get him out — but he returned with two bottles and continued the assault. He even saved her number on his phone and called her twice the next day.

The second victim was targeted on July 3. Rasooli stepped inside her flat’s threshold uninvited and bombarded her with personal questions before carrying out the sexual assault.

Convicted and Sentenced: Jail Time for Rasooli

Rasooli, still awaiting his asylum decision after fleeing Afghanistan, was convicted on three counts of sexual assault. The judge handed down a prison sentence of two years and six months for two counts, plus two years and two months for the third. All sentences run concurrently. He will serve half behind bars before being released on licence.

