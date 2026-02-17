Watch Live
POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

Armed officers swooped on a vehicle in Bradford’s BD8 area after new developments in the...

Published: 10:05 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:05 pm February 17, 2026

Armed officers swooped on a vehicle in Bradford’s BD8 area after new developments in the investigation into Suhail Choudry’s death.

Suspect Held on Murder Charges

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 41-year-old man was apprehended earlier today on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as the probe intensifies.

Other Suspects Released on Bail

Earlier, four men arrested in connection to the incident on Flasby Street, Keighley, were released on bail. The police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to follow up all leads.

Police Urge Public to Come Forward with Vital Info

Detectives are calling for anyone with information about the assault on Sunday, 8 February — or linked events beforehand — to speak up.

Police remain determined to crack the case. Any scrap of information could be vital.

