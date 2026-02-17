Armed officers swooped on a vehicle in Bradford’s BD8 area after new developments in the investigation into Suhail Choudry’s death.

Suspect Held on Murder Charges

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 41-year-old man was apprehended earlier today on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as the probe intensifies.

Other Suspects Released on Bail

Earlier, four men arrested in connection to the incident on Flasby Street, Keighley, were released on bail. The police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to follow up all leads.

Police Urge Public to Come Forward with Vital Info

Detectives are calling for anyone with information about the assault on Sunday, 8 February — or linked events beforehand — to speak up.

You can submit tips and upload CCTV, dashcam, phone, or doorbell footage via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) .

. Or contact the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

on 0800 555 111. Direct police contact is also available by calling 101, quoting reference 13260077248, or via West Yorkshire Police live chat.

Police remain determined to crack the case. Any scrap of information could be vital.