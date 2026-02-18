Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BANNED ASA Bans TfL Ad for Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has slammed a Transport for London (TfL) advert showing a...

Published: 9:53 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 1:55 pm February 18, 2026

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has slammed a Transport for London (TfL) advert showing a black teenager verbally harassing a young woman on a bus. The watchdog branded the clip harmful and offensive for perpetuating racial stereotypes, despite TfL insisting the campaign was based on real-life harassment incidents across the network.

‘Harmful Stereotype’ Sparks Complaints

The brief social media segment focused on a black teen behaving threateningly towards a woman. The ASA ruled that “when seen in isolation,” the clip reinforced negative associations between black males and intimidation. “The ad featured a harmful stereotype, was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence,” the watchdog said.

Only one complaint triggered the ban, with the viewer calling the advert irresponsible and damaging due to its portrayal of black boys.

TfL’s ‘Act Like a Friend’ Campaign Under Fire

The banned clip was one of three ads trimmed from a two-minute film released last October during National Hate Crime Awareness Week. The others showed a white man racially abusing a black woman and a white man verbally attacking another white man over sexuality. The full campaign encouraged passengers to safely step in when witnessing harassment or hate crimes.

ASA noted that although a white male was also in the banned clip, he didn’t jointly intimidate the woman—the black teenager was the sole aggressor presented.

TfL Responds: Apologies and Adjustments

Defending the campaign, TfL stressed it aimed to reflect London’s diverse population. Both characters displayed bad behaviour, they said, and diversity was ensured using a “casting diversity tracker.”

A TfL spokesman apologised: “Our aim is to ensure our advertising reflects London’s population and does not perpetuate stereotypes.”

“We’re sorry this shortened social media advert falls below our usual standards when viewed alone.”

TfL confirmed the problematic segment is no longer in use, but the wider “Act Like a Friend” initiative continues, promoting support for those facing hate crimes and harassment on public transport.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MAJOR SEARCH AND RESCUE 10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

UK News

HIGH SPEED CHASE Campervan Crooks Nabbed After Nail-Biting Police Chase

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Rotherham Rapist Jailed for Decades-Old Attacks on Teen Girl

UK News

BRUTAL ASSAULT Callous Rapist Locked Up for Attacking Woman He Met on Night Out

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

SERIAL FLASHER Man Charged Over Multiple Exposure Incidents in Norfolk

UK News

HUMBLE AND SWEET Deaf Woman, 27, ‘Kicked from Car and Left to Die’ on East London Street, Court Hears

UK News

URGENT RECALL Urgent Recall: ASDA’s Stretcherz Toys May Contain Asbestos

UK News

NO JOKE British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

MID AIR EMERGENCY Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

Breaking News

DESPERATE DAYS BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson feared arrest would ruin her life before tragic suicide, inquest reveals

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRAFFIC CHAOS M4 Shut Both Ways: Emergency Power Pylon Repairs Slam Berkshire Motorway

Breaking News, UK News

M4 Shut Both Ways: Emergency Power Pylon Repairs Slam Berkshire Motorway

Breaking News, UK News

CHILLING CCTV Saudi Student Stabbed to Death in Shocking Cambridge Attack

UK News

Saudi Student Stabbed to Death in Shocking Cambridge Attack

UK News

STILL ON THE RUN UK Rapper DSAVV Ditches Police and Drops New Track While on the Run

UK News

UK Rapper DSAVV Ditches Police and Drops New Track While on the Run

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

JAILED Sex Pest Exposed Himself, Threatened Mum and Kids Near Police HQ

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Sex Pest Exposed Himself, Threatened Mum and Kids Near Police HQ

UK News

WILD TAX SLASH Robert Jenrick ditches £90bn tax cut pledge for ‘fully costed’ plan

UK News

Robert Jenrick ditches £90bn tax cut pledge for ‘fully costed’ plan

UK News

WATER WOES DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News

DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

EXPOSED Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News

Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News

NO REMORSE Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Court News

Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Court News

MURDER PROBE Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News

Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News
Watch Live