The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has slammed a Transport for London (TfL) advert showing a black teenager verbally harassing a young woman on a bus. The watchdog branded the clip harmful and offensive for perpetuating racial stereotypes, despite TfL insisting the campaign was based on real-life harassment incidents across the network.

‘Harmful Stereotype’ Sparks Complaints

The brief social media segment focused on a black teen behaving threateningly towards a woman. The ASA ruled that “when seen in isolation,” the clip reinforced negative associations between black males and intimidation. “The ad featured a harmful stereotype, was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence,” the watchdog said.

Only one complaint triggered the ban, with the viewer calling the advert irresponsible and damaging due to its portrayal of black boys.

TfL’s ‘Act Like a Friend’ Campaign Under Fire

The banned clip was one of three ads trimmed from a two-minute film released last October during National Hate Crime Awareness Week. The others showed a white man racially abusing a black woman and a white man verbally attacking another white man over sexuality. The full campaign encouraged passengers to safely step in when witnessing harassment or hate crimes.

ASA noted that although a white male was also in the banned clip, he didn’t jointly intimidate the woman—the black teenager was the sole aggressor presented.

TfL Responds: Apologies and Adjustments

Defending the campaign, TfL stressed it aimed to reflect London’s diverse population. Both characters displayed bad behaviour, they said, and diversity was ensured using a “casting diversity tracker.”

A TfL spokesman apologised: “Our aim is to ensure our advertising reflects London’s population and does not perpetuate stereotypes.”

“We’re sorry this shortened social media advert falls below our usual standards when viewed alone.”

TfL confirmed the problematic segment is no longer in use, but the wider “Act Like a Friend” initiative continues, promoting support for those facing hate crimes and harassment on public transport.