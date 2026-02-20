Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ARSON ATTACK Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

  Revenge Blaze Shuts Down Restaurant for Over a Year An arsonist disguised as a...

Published: 1:44 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:44 am February 20, 2026

 

Revenge Blaze Shuts Down Restaurant for Over a Year

An arsonist disguised as a blonde wig torched his old workplace in a furious revenge attack. Fakhrul Islam set fire to the Seventy-One Indian restaurant on Breck Road, Poulton, in the early hours of 8 December 2024.

The blaze caused extensive damage, shutting the business down for more than a year. The restaurant, once Islam’s former workplace, was closed at the time, but staff and a family living upstairs had to be rescued from the inferno.

Wig-Wearing Arsonist Caught on CCTV

Islam initially denied starting the fire, claiming he was working as a taxi driver that night. But police tracked his movements via CCTV, catching him walking through Poulton wearing the blonde wig disguise.

Faced with the evidence, the 37-year-old from Hemingway, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to arson.

Seven and a Half Years Behind Bars

Preston Crown Court sentenced Islam to seven years and six months in prison earlier this week. The judge described the attack as motivated by ill-feeling between Islam and the restaurant’s new owners.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TWO DEAD Tragic deaths of two teens at Bridlington holiday park spark manslaughter probe

UK News

Religious hate crime in England and Wales hits record high

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
A Man From Tidworth Has Been Fined And Banned From The Roads After Being Caught Drink Driving And Possessing An Offensive Weapon

SPEAKING OUT Melksham Man Faces Nine Shocking Charges Against Girlfriend

UK News

MEDICAL EPISODE Seven in Hospital After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

UK News
Met Police Investigate Hate Crime After Swastikas Painted at Hackney Children’s Playground

Religious Hate Crimes Hit Record Highs in 2025

UK News

UPDATED Prince Andrew Arrested Over Public Misconduct

UK News

MAJOR FRAUD Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GRIM DISCOVERY Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News

Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News

FREED AFTER ARREST Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

REVENGE KILLING Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DNA DOWNFALL Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

TERROR ATTACK Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News

Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Watch Live