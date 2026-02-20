Revenge Blaze Shuts Down Restaurant for Over a Year

An arsonist disguised as a blonde wig torched his old workplace in a furious revenge attack. Fakhrul Islam set fire to the Seventy-One Indian restaurant on Breck Road, Poulton, in the early hours of 8 December 2024.

The blaze caused extensive damage, shutting the business down for more than a year. The restaurant, once Islam’s former workplace, was closed at the time, but staff and a family living upstairs had to be rescued from the inferno.

Wig-Wearing Arsonist Caught on CCTV

Islam initially denied starting the fire, claiming he was working as a taxi driver that night. But police tracked his movements via CCTV, catching him walking through Poulton wearing the blonde wig disguise.

Faced with the evidence, the 37-year-old from Hemingway, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to arson.

Seven and a Half Years Behind Bars

Preston Crown Court sentenced Islam to seven years and six months in prison earlier this week. The judge described the attack as motivated by ill-feeling between Islam and the restaurant’s new owners.