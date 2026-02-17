Watch Live
POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Woman Jailed Over Cocaine Supply

  Michelle Deere, 53, from Bridgend, has been slammed with a two-year-and-three-month prison sentence for...

Published: 2:29 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:30 pm February 17, 2026

 

Michelle Deere, 53, from Bridgend, has been slammed with a two-year-and-three-month prison sentence for her role in the supply of cocaine.

Guilty Plea at Cardiff Crown Court

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Deere admitted guilt at Cardiff Crown Court to charges including being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of amphetamines.

Police Crackdown on Britannia Hotel Drug Ring

The case erupted following a South Wales Police organised crime unit probe into drug trafficking linked to the Britannia Hotel in Pencoed. Deere was identified as a key player in the cocaine supply chain.

Police swooped on a Bridgend property, arresting Deere and discovering multiple clear bags containing white powder along with scales dusted with the drug.

PC Jonathan Jones Delivers a Cutting Verdict

“Michelle Deere saw Class A drugs as a ‘get-rich-quick’ scheme, only to find out that they were in fact even more effective as a ‘go-to-jail-quick’ scheme. Drugs blight our communities and Michelle was playing her part in bringing that misery to the streets of Bridgend. She is deservedly embarking on a spell in prison.”

