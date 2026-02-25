Two men have been locked up for life after a savage attack in Birmingham left a man dead. Craig Dean, known as “Yankee” to mates, was viciously beaten outside a home on Springfield Road, Moseley, following a text dispute on 7 July.

Attack Details: Stomped on the head, Left for Dead

Hamza Khan, 23, and Mohammed Rahman, 25, pulled up in a Vauxhall Corsa at around 4.50 pm. They jumped out and went after Craig. Even after he collapsed, the killers kept kicking and stomping on his head before speeding off, leaving him critically injured on the ground.

Quick Police Work Cracks the Case

Officers launched a 24/7 investigation.

Just two days later, Craig’s life support was switched off.

CCTV and forensic tests linked the pair to the murder.

Khan was nabbed at a Worcestershire holiday rental on 16 July.

Rahman got caught trying to flee, arrested at Heathrow on 25 July.

Justice Delivered: Life Sentences Handed Down

Both killers faced Birmingham Crown Court, convicted last month of murder. On 24 February, Khan was given life with a minimum of 17 years behind bars. Rahman got life too, with a minimum of 17 years and six months.

A grim ending to a senseless attack that shocked the Birmingham community.

