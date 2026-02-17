Police Raid Uncovers Massive Grow Operation

In August 2025, cops stormed a property on Wish Road, Hove, after suspicions arose about its use. What they found stunned them: almost every room was packed with cannabis plants and grow gear. Even worse, the electricity had been dangerously bypassed to power the operation.

Hidden in the Loft: Man Caught Red-Handed

During their search, officers discovered a man hiding inside a plastic lining in the loft. He was arrested on the spot. Initially using an alias, he was later identified as 39-year-old Hung Nguyen of Wish Road.

Nguyen Claims Ignorance—but Jury Sees Through It

Nguyen told police he didn’t know what type of plant he was growing. Not buying it, he faced charges including unauthorised use of electricity, resisting police, production and supply of a Class B drug. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 15 August and was remanded in custody.

Trial and Verdict

Nguyen’s trial began at Brighton Crown Court on 11 February. The jury found him guilty of producing a Class B drug on 13 February. Other charges were dropped. Nguyen was sentenced the same day to 18 months behind bars.