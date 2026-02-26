Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAJOR OPERATION Drug Kingpin Caught: Man Extradited from Verona Pleads Guilty to Leading Cocaine Ring

A major win for the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) as Arlend Titini,...

Published: 6:33 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 6:33 pm February 26, 2026

A major win for the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) as Arlend Titini, 32, was extradited from Verona and pleaded guilty today to masterminding a large-scale cocaine operation across the South West.

Operation Spanned Dorset, Hampshire & Cumbria

Investigations revealed Titini, from Turnstone Gardens, Southampton, led an organised crime group pushing cocaine from Dorset and Hampshire right up to Cumbria. He wasn’t working alone.

Second Southampton Man Also Pleads Guilty

 

Korab Skepi, 23, from Bellevue Road, Southampton, who worked directly under Titini, also admitted guilt at Bournemouth Crown Court this morning (26 February).

  • Skepi was arrested in January 2025.
  • Authorities seized 3.1kg of cocaine and £24,000 in cash from his home.
  • A detailed notebook showed daily drugs and cash deliveries.
  • Phone evidence confirmed Skepi reported straight to Titini.

Both Held in Custody Ahead of April Sentencing

Titini and Skepi remain in custody. They are set to be sentenced alongside three other conspirators on 20 April. The crackdown sends a strong message to organised crime in the region.

More news from Cumbria

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MACHETE CHASE Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

UK News

PERSON HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Services Incident Blocks Rail Lines Between Surbiton and Wimbledon Causing Major Disruption

UK News

JOB CUTS Ocado Cuts 5%, Hits UK HQ Hard in Hatfield

UK News

FIGHT FOR LIFE Man in His 50s Stabbed in Upper Sydenham

UK News

TWO INJURED Two Teachers Rushed to Hospital After Incident at Sheffield’s Fir Vale Academy

UK News

CRACKDOWN Coke Dealer Caught Stashing Cash in Shed Safe Gets Jail

UK News
Cyclist Injured in Serious Bus Collision on London Bridge — Road Closed to Northbound Traffic

CRASH CHAOS M25 – Major Crash County Essex Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Full Carriageway Closure Effect Severe Delays Expected

UK News

SEEK BETTER LIFE Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

Police Release Image After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Hillingdon Tube Station

UK News

FAMILY TURMOIL Grandfather, 75, Dies a Week After Daughter and Grandson Were Killed in Rhode Island Hockey Rink Mass Shooting

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged With Murder After Smethwick Stabbing

UK News

Teen Charged With Murder After Smethwick Stabbing

UK News

RED NOTICE Bangladesh Slaps Red Notice on UK MP Tulip Siddiq Over Corruption Conviction

UK News

Bangladesh Slaps Red Notice on UK MP Tulip Siddiq Over Corruption Conviction

UK News

TRAFFIC STOP WITH VALUE £100k Cash Haul in Bolton Traffic Stop

UK News

£100k Cash Haul in Bolton Traffic Stop

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SERIAL SEX ATTACKER Chertsey Man Jailed for Rape and Strangulation in Berkshire

UK News

Chertsey Man Jailed for Rape and Strangulation in Berkshire

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Asylum Seeker Claims “Cultural Misunderstanding”

UK News

Afghan Asylum Seeker Claims “Cultural Misunderstanding”

UK News

Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

UK News

Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CARER MURDER SHOCK Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Birmingham

UK News

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Birmingham

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Bradford Drug Dealer Banged Up for 14 Years with £900k Heroin Haul

UK News

Bradford Drug Dealer Banged Up for 14 Years with £900k Heroin Haul

UK News

CLASS A TRAFFICKER Drug Dealer Jailed After £175k Heroin and Crack Bust in Newport

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After £175k Heroin and Crack Bust in Newport

UK News
Watch Live