A major win for the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) as Arlend Titini, 32, was extradited from Verona and pleaded guilty today to masterminding a large-scale cocaine operation across the South West.

Operation Spanned Dorset, Hampshire & Cumbria

Investigations revealed Titini, from Turnstone Gardens, Southampton, led an organised crime group pushing cocaine from Dorset and Hampshire right up to Cumbria. He wasn’t working alone.

Second Southampton Man Also Pleads Guilty

Korab Skepi, 23, from Bellevue Road, Southampton, who worked directly under Titini, also admitted guilt at Bournemouth Crown Court this morning (26 February).

Skepi was arrested in January 2025.

Authorities seized 3.1kg of cocaine and £24,000 in cash from his home.

A detailed notebook showed daily drugs and cash deliveries.

Phone evidence confirmed Skepi reported straight to Titini.

Both Held in Custody Ahead of April Sentencing

Titini and Skepi remain in custody. They are set to be sentenced alongside three other conspirators on 20 April. The crackdown sends a strong message to organised crime in the region.

