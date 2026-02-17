Shocking Ferry Smash Brings Chaos to Portsmouth

Passengers faced carnage at Gunwharf Quays this morning when Wightlink’s St Clare ferry violently crashed into the port. The collision seriously damaged the ferry and dock, forcing a complete shutdown of the busy Gunwharf to Fishbourne route until at least 3:20pm.

Wightlink confirmed the smash stopped all vehicle and foot passenger movements. “We are currently unable to load or unload vehicles or foot passengers,” a company spokesperson said.

Passengers Describe Titanic-Style Bang and Long Wait

Roy King, a regular traveller trapped on the bottom deck, compared the impact to “being on the Titanic”. The ferry was forced to reverse before anyone could leave, leaving many stuck onboard for nearly an hour and causing widespread delays – including late arrivals at work.

Knock-On Effect Hits Local Bus Services

The crash didn’t just stop ferries. The Daisy Ring Bus, crucial for Isle of Wight cancer patients travelling to Southampton, was left stranded “in the middle of the Solent”. Key pick-up times from Hovertravel in Southsea were cancelled, with normal bus runs only expected to restart from 11:30am.

Wightlink Apologises and Warns Travellers

“We sincerely apologise, but all sailings on our Gunwharf–Fishbourne route are cancelled until at least 3:20pm from Gunwharf and 4:20pm from Fishbourne while we assess the situation and ensure it is safe to resume operations,” said Wightlink. “Unfortunately, we cannot offer alternative sailings before 4:20pm. We strongly advise travellers to seek other travel options where possible.”

Meanwhile, Wightlink says its other routes remain operational as they scramble to keep disruption to a minimum.