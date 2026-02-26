Watch Live
FIND HER Gloucestershire Police Launch Urgent Hunt for Missing Woman Kelly

Gloucestershire Police have issued a fresh appeal to find 33-year-old Kelly, who vanished from Gloucester....

Published: 4:49 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 4:49 pm February 26, 2026

Gloucestershire Police have issued a fresh appeal to find 33-year-old Kelly, who vanished from Gloucester. Concern is growing as efforts intensify to locate her.

Last Seen Leaving in Silver BMW – Car Now Recovered

Kelly was last spotted between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday, 25 February, leaving an address in a silver BMW. The vehicle has since been found, but Kelly remains missing.

Officers believe she might be on foot somewhere near Cranham or Painswick, prompting extensive searches in these rural areas.

What Kelly Looks Like – Key Details

  • Height: 5ft 6ins
  • Build: Medium
  • Hair: Mousey brown, medium to long length
  • Clothing: Possibly wearing a green coat or jacket

Kelly is known for walking long distances, often through open fields and countryside, which is crucial for search teams to know.

Massive Search Underway – How You Can Help Find Kelly

The search involves the National Police Air Service and the Severn Area Rescue Association, who are scouring the area.

If you have any information about Kelly’s whereabouts, call 101 and quote incident 219 of 25 February.

Spotted Kelly or seen her recently? Dial 999 immediately and ask for the police.

