Police are hunting witnesses and CCTV footage after a woman was allegedly assaulted near Hever Road, Edenbridge, at around 11pm on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Victim Escapes and Seeks Help

The woman was reportedly attacked by a man she knew, both inside and outside a car, before the vehicle sped off. She then went to a nearby house for help. The occupant gave her a lift to a friend’s home, where police were contacted.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Kent Police want to trace the occupant of the house and anyone else who was in the area that night and might have information or CCTV. A 29-year-old man was arrested the following day and remains in custody.

How to Help

Contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/31388/26.

Or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.

