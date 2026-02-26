Watch Live
LATE NIGHT ATTACK Man Arrested After Late-Night Assault in Edenbridge

Police are hunting witnesses and CCTV footage after a woman was allegedly assaulted near Hever...

Published: 4:46 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 4:46 pm February 26, 2026

Police are hunting witnesses and CCTV footage after a woman was allegedly assaulted near Hever Road, Edenbridge, at around 11pm on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Victim Escapes and Seeks Help

The woman was reportedly attacked by a man she knew, both inside and outside a car, before the vehicle sped off. She then went to a nearby house for help. The occupant gave her a lift to a friend’s home, where police were contacted.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Kent Police want to trace the occupant of the house and anyone else who was in the area that night and might have information or CCTV. A 29-year-old man was arrested the following day and remains in custody.

How to Help

  • Contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/31388/26.
  • Or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

