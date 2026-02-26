Colan Entwistle, 38, from Great Arbor Way, Middleton, has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years after launching a savage axe assault in a jealous rage.

Jealousy Sparks Brutal Axe Ambush

On 3 April 2025, Entwistle lay in wait outside his partner’s home. Armed with an axe and filled with jealousy, he ambushed a man leaving the property. The victim was struck violently on the back in a terrifying attack caught on CCTV.

Victim Left Fighting for Life

The axe blow caused life-threatening injuries — including a collapsed lung and a punctured diaphragm. The victim needed multiple surgeries and weeks in the hospital.

Footage shows Entwistle swinging the axe and chasing the victim after that first savage strike.

Cold as Ice: No Remorse and Witness Intimidation

After his arrest in Oldham, Entwistle refused to speak and showed zero remorse.

He then sent threatening letters to his partner, trying to force her into dropping the case. Police uncovered attempts to scare witnesses and obstruct justice.

Justice Served: Sentence and Restraining Orders

At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 25 February 2026, Entwistle was nailed with 8.5 years in prison plus 4 years on licence. A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim or visiting related locations.

“This was a calculated and vicious attack that could have easily been fatal,” said Detective Constable Russ Clarke of Rochdale CID. “The planning, weapon choice and threats all show clear intent to cause serious harm. Thanks to the victim’s bravery and quick emergency response, justice has been served.”

“The victim continues to recover both physically and mentally. Entwistle showed total disregard for human life, driven by alcohol and jealousy.”

“Entwistle tried to dodge justice by meddling with witnesses, but once faced with the evidence, he admitted his guilt.”

Greater Manchester Police vow to tackle violent crime head-on and keep dangerous offenders off our streets.

