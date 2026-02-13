Watch Live
TOLD HE'D NEVER BE RELEASED Man Who Stabbed Army Officer in Chatham Told He’s Unlikely Ever to Get Out

A judge has slammed a man who brutally stabbed a British Army officer in a...

Published: 12:20 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 2:10 pm February 13, 2026

A judge has slammed a man who brutally stabbed a British Army officer in a street attack, warning he’s unlikely to ever walk free again.

Life Sentence and Hospital Order for Anthony Esan

At Maidstone Crown Court, Mr Justice Picken sentenced 25-year-old Anthony Esan to life imprisonment with a minimum term of seven years and 162 days. Alongside the jail term, Esan was handed a hospital order, meaning he must receive psychiatric treatment while behind bars.

Esan admitted to repeatedly stabbing Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton in Sally Port Gardens, Chatham, on 23 July 2024. The victim survived but suffered multiple stab wounds during the daylight attack in a residential area, sparking alarm over public safety.

Judge Signals Permanent Detention

The judge noted Esan showed no reaction when sentenced. More shockingly, he declared Esan “unlikely to ever be released into the community.” This grim warning underlines the brutal nature of the offence and the ongoing risk Esan poses.

The minimum term means Esan must serve this period before he can even be considered for parole. But with the judge’s strong remarks, a release seems all but impossible.

Case Closed But Monitoring Continues

Esan’s life sentence with the hospital order ensures regular assessments of his mental health and any risk to society. However, with the judge’s tough stance, it’s unlikely Esan will ever see life on the outside again.

The case concludes the violent episode from last summer, though details of Esan’s motives remain under wraps.

