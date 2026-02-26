Police and council leaders in Croydon have issued a joint warning to schools and community partners after a concerning rise in social media activity linked to the so-called “Red v Blue” trend, which authorities say is designed to create fear, division and potential disorder among young people.

In a letter circulated to headteachers and safeguarding partners, Superintendent Luke Dillon from Croydon Neighbourhoods and Chris Rowney, Head of the Violence Reduction Network at Croydon Council, said the situation is being closely monitored following online posts advertising potential gatherings and encouraging conflict.

The statement praised schools and youth organisations for their proactive work so far, but warned that some posts appear deliberately intended to provoke anxiety and unrest.

“Many young people have expressed concern and rightly identified that these posts are specifically designed to create fear, division and distress,” the letter states.

Accounts Disabled and Investigations Underway

Officers confirmed they have already taken enforcement action online, with dozens of social media accounts disabled where threats or violence were being planned or encouraged.

Police said investigations will continue into any posts that may constitute criminal offences, signalling a firm approach toward those involved in organising or promoting disorder.

Authorities also confirmed there will be a visible policing presence across parts of Croydon, alongside council outreach teams, to reassure communities and deter any potential incidents.

“Our approach will be firm, with low tolerance to those who seek to divide our communities or take advantage of these circumstances to cause antisocial behaviour or commit offences,” the statement added.

Warning to Young People Over Consequences

The letter includes a direct warning to young people about the serious consequences of involvement in violence or carrying weapons, highlighting the long-term impact a criminal record could have on education, employment and future opportunities.

Officials stressed that arrests, charges and convictions linked to violence could lead to imprisonment and lasting damage to life chances.

“None of these are outcomes any of us would want for young people in Croydon,” the message said.

Appeal for Information

Police and council leaders are urging anyone with information that could help keep young people safe to come forward.

Members of the public can report information via 101, or dial 999 in an emergency if an incident is happening at the time. Anonymous reports can also be made through the Crimestoppers website.

The joint communication forms part of a wider preventative strategy aimed at early intervention, reassurance and safeguarding, with authorities emphasising that the majority of young people do not want to be involved in violence and should not feel pressured by online trends.

Further updates are expected as monitoring continues.