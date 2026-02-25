A 61-year-old pharmacy technician has been locked up for over six years after smuggling drugs and mobile phone SIM cards into HMP Bristol.

Tanya Petrie Caught Red-Handed

Tanya Petrie, from Worle, was sentenced to six years and three months at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, 16 February. She was found guilty of conspiring to bring list A prohibited items—hard drugs—into the prison. She’d already admitted bringing in list B items, including tobacco and less serious drugs.

The court heard Petrie worked inside HMP Bristol and used her position to smuggle contraband behind bars.

How the Smuggling Operation Unravelled

On 17 October 2023, police spotted Petrie collecting a suspicious package from a wheelie bin in a Bristol garden.

Casey Collins, 23, from Knowle West, lived at the address and allegedly placed the package for Petrie to pick up.

Petrie then went to the prison, where officers detained and searched her.

She handed over a cling film-wrapped parcel containing cocaine, other class B drugs, and tobacco.

Further phone data analysis revealed two numbers inside the prison, one linked to inmate Kyle Joyner, 32, who used it to contact Collins, suggesting a prison-wide smuggling network.

Co-Conspirators Handed Jail Terms

Petrie admitted in police interviews that she’d been collecting money from the wheelie bin and used it to buy SIM cards from a local garage—smuggling them into HMP Bristol for inmates.

Joyner and Collins were also charged in the summer 2024. Both pleaded guilty in January 2025:

Casey Collins was jailed for two years and four months.

Kyle Joyner got three years, to be served alongside an existing sentence of eight years and eight months.

This case shines a spotlight on the ongoing problem of contraband inside UK prisons and the lengths some staff go to facilitate it.

