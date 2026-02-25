Watch Live
WHEELIE BIN Prison Pharmacy Tech Jailed for Smuggling Drugs and SIM Cards into Bristol Jail

A 61-year-old pharmacy technician has been locked up for over six years after smuggling drugs...

Published: 12:16 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:16 pm February 25, 2026

A 61-year-old pharmacy technician has been locked up for over six years after smuggling drugs and mobile phone SIM cards into HMP Bristol.

Tanya Petrie Caught Red-Handed

Tanya Petrie, from Worle, was sentenced to six years and three months at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, 16 February. She was found guilty of conspiring to bring list A prohibited items—hard drugs—into the prison. She’d already admitted bringing in list B items, including tobacco and less serious drugs.

The court heard Petrie worked inside HMP Bristol and used her position to smuggle contraband behind bars.

How the Smuggling Operation Unravelled

  • On 17 October 2023, police spotted Petrie collecting a suspicious package from a wheelie bin in a Bristol garden.
  • Casey Collins, 23, from Knowle West, lived at the address and allegedly placed the package for Petrie to pick up.
  • Petrie then went to the prison, where officers detained and searched her.
  • She handed over a cling film-wrapped parcel containing cocaine, other class B drugs, and tobacco.

Further phone data analysis revealed two numbers inside the prison, one linked to inmate Kyle Joyner, 32, who used it to contact Collins, suggesting a prison-wide smuggling network.

Co-Conspirators Handed Jail Terms

Petrie admitted in police interviews that she’d been collecting money from the wheelie bin and used it to buy SIM cards from a local garage—smuggling them into HMP Bristol for inmates.

Joyner and Collins were also charged in the summer 2024. Both pleaded guilty in January 2025:

  • Casey Collins was jailed for two years and four months.
  • Kyle Joyner got three years, to be served alongside an existing sentence of eight years and eight months.

This case shines a spotlight on the ongoing problem of contraband inside UK prisons and the lengths some staff go to facilitate it.

