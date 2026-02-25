Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

A 27-year-old man from Reading has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for dealing an enormous stash of illegal drugs.

Piotr Florek’s Big Bust

Piotr Florek, of Basingstoke Road, was handed a two-year and nine-month prison sentence at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, 11 February. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, plus cannabis, a Class B drug.

Huge Drug Cache Found in Reading Home

Police raided Florek’s property last November under a Section 18 search warrant and uncovered a significant amount of drugs. The haul included:

19g Cannabis

7g Cocaine

398g Ketamine

248g Crystal MDMA

1,654 MDMA tablets

7g of 3-CMC

The total street value of the Class A drugs seized was an eye-watering £50,680.

Justice Served

Florek’s sentence sends a clear message to drug dealers in Reading: the police and courts are cracking down hard on illegal supply. This case highlights the ongoing battle to keep illicit substances off the streets and protect local communities.

