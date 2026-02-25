Watch Live
Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

A 27-year-old man from Reading has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for...

Published: 2:30 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 2:30 pm February 25, 2026

A 27-year-old man from Reading has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for dealing an enormous stash of illegal drugs.

Piotr Florek’s Big Bust

Piotr Florek, of Basingstoke Road, was handed a two-year and nine-month prison sentence at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, 11 February. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, plus cannabis, a Class B drug.

Huge Drug Cache Found in Reading Home

Police raided Florek’s property last November under a Section 18 search warrant and uncovered a significant amount of drugs. The haul included:

  • 19g Cannabis
  • 7g Cocaine
  • 398g Ketamine
  • 248g Crystal MDMA
  • 1,654 MDMA tablets
  • 7g of 3-CMC

The total street value of the Class A drugs seized was an eye-watering £50,680.

Justice Served

Florek’s sentence sends a clear message to drug dealers in Reading: the police and courts are cracking down hard on illegal supply. This case highlights the ongoing battle to keep illicit substances off the streets and protect local communities.

More news from Basingstoke

Related News

