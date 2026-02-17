A predator who raped a 13-year-old girl in Rotherham has finally been locked up. Riyasth Hussain, 45, targeted his victim twice back in the 2000s when she was trapped in a nightmare of abuse. Now in her 30s, the woman came forward and identified Hussain, known to her as “Riaz,” leading police straight to him.

How Hussain Lured His Victim

The girl met Hussain between 2004 and 2006 after he pulled up in a car during an incident where she was being verbally abused on the street.

He offered help and later stopped beside her again, convincing her to get in his car.

Hussain took her to an empty industrial estate and raped her, then drove off, leaving her alone.

He arranged a second horrific attack, driving her to a remote field where he raped her again.

Second Victim’s Shocking Testimony

As part of Operation Stovewood, investigators also heard from another woman who was raped by Hussain in 2008. She recalled being at a friend’s home when a group of people entered her room. Without warning, Hussain attacked her.

Justice After Years of Horror

Hussain was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court for raping both women. He faces sentencing on February 19.