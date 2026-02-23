Watch Live
SHOCKING Southsea Shop Shut After Shocking Mouse Infestation

A Southsea convenience store has been slammed with one of the worst mouse infestations ever...

Published: 9:35 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 9:35 pm February 23, 2026

A Southsea convenience store has been slammed with one of the worst mouse infestations ever seen by Portsmouth inspectors. The council has shut down Premier Express Nice ‘n’ Fresh on Victoria Road North after a public complaint sparked an urgent inspection.

 

Gnawed Snacks and Droppings Spark Immediate Closure

Environmental health officers found mouse droppings scattered on shelves right next to sweets and other food. Even worse, packets of crisps and snacks showed clear signs of gnawing—proof the pests had been feasting on the stock, posing a serious health risk.

The council wasted no time slapping a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice on the store on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, forcing an immediate shutdown.

Judge Backing Closes Shop Until Clean-Up is Verified

Just two days later, a district judge at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court granted a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order, including full costs against the operator, Pinal and Mehul Ltd. The order bans trading at the premises until the infestation is fully dealt with.

Council Sounds Alarm Over Public Health Risk

“The environmental health officer who visited described this as one of the worst infestations they have ever seen in a retail business,” said Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure and Sport.

“Mice can spread diseases such as Salmonella and Campylobacter through their droppings and urine. When they contaminate open food or the outside of packets, there is an imminent risk to people’s health.”

“We want to work with businesses to resolve issues before they reach this dangerous state and have to be closed. Thankfully, most of the city’s traders maintain excellent hygiene standards.”

The council confirmed the store must stay closed until proper pest control and food safety measures are fully in place and verified by officers.

