A man who died after a devastating property fire in Bideford has been remembered as a “loyal and generous friend” and a man who lived life on his own terms.

Fire Breaks Out in Honestone Street

Emergency services rushed to a fire at a property on Honestone Street at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, 28 October 2025. The blaze sparked a multi-agency response, with structural engineers working for days amid ongoing safety concerns.

For several days, one man remained unaccounted for as the search continued.

Body Recovered & Investigation Underway

On Sunday, 2 November, after part of the building was deemed safe, a body was recovered. Formal identification confirmed the deceased as 55-year-old Angus Clyde.

An investigation into the fire was launched immediately, leading to several arrests.

Family’s Moving Tribute to Angus Clyde

“Angus’ death has been devastating for us, and we have struggled to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said. “During his 55 years, Angus was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, partner, and a good friend to many — but most of all, he was a loving father to his only child. “He lived life in his own unconventional way, guided by his values and curiosity about the world. Angus never felt the need to conform — he followed his own path, and that individuality was part of what made him so special to so many. “He had a deep love for music and would share his favourite tunes with anyone who’d listen. He found peace in nature, taking long walks along the Tarka Trail and enjoying the calm outdoors. “A loyal and generous friend, Angus brought warmth and humour into the lives of those around him. He will be greatly missed.” “We also acknowledge the huge impact this fire has had on the local community, neighbours and businesses. It’s been deeply moving to see everyone come together in support. “We are immensely grateful to the fire service and police for their swift response and ongoing support. “As the police investigation continues, we ask people to refrain from online speculation as it could hinder justice. We request privacy at this difficult time.”

Arrests Made, Some Released

Following the fire, three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Their bail has now been extended until mid-April.

A 13-year-old boy re-bailed until mid-April

A 14-year-old boy re-bailed until mid-April

A 15-year-old boy re-bailed until mid-April

Two other teenagers – a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy – will face no further police action, as will a man in his 30s initially arrested after the fire.