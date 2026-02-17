Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

A man who died after a devastating property fire in Bideford has been remembered as...

Published: 7:53 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 7:53 pm February 17, 2026

A man who died after a devastating property fire in Bideford has been remembered as a “loyal and generous friend” and a man who lived life on his own terms.

Fire Breaks Out in Honestone Street

Emergency services rushed to a fire at a property on Honestone Street at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, 28 October 2025. The blaze sparked a multi-agency response, with structural engineers working for days amid ongoing safety concerns.

For several days, one man remained unaccounted for as the search continued.

Body Recovered & Investigation Underway

On Sunday, 2 November, after part of the building was deemed safe, a body was recovered. Formal identification confirmed the deceased as 55-year-old Angus Clyde.

An investigation into the fire was launched immediately, leading to several arrests.

Family’s Moving Tribute to Angus Clyde

“Angus’ death has been devastating for us, and we have struggled to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said.

“During his 55 years, Angus was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, partner, and a good friend to many — but most of all, he was a loving father to his only child.

“He lived life in his own unconventional way, guided by his values and curiosity about the world. Angus never felt the need to conform — he followed his own path, and that individuality was part of what made him so special to so many.

“He had a deep love for music and would share his favourite tunes with anyone who’d listen. He found peace in nature, taking long walks along the Tarka Trail and enjoying the calm outdoors.

“A loyal and generous friend, Angus brought warmth and humour into the lives of those around him. He will be greatly missed.”

“We also acknowledge the huge impact this fire has had on the local community, neighbours and businesses. It’s been deeply moving to see everyone come together in support.

“We are immensely grateful to the fire service and police for their swift response and ongoing support.

“As the police investigation continues, we ask people to refrain from online speculation as it could hinder justice. We request privacy at this difficult time.”

Arrests Made, Some Released

Following the fire, three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Their bail has now been extended until mid-April.

  • A 13-year-old boy re-bailed until mid-April
  • A 14-year-old boy re-bailed until mid-April
  • A 15-year-old boy re-bailed until mid-April

Two other teenagers – a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy – will face no further police action, as will a man in his 30s initially arrested after the fire.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FAKE DELIVERY Gang Uses SMS Blasters to Flood London with Fake Delivery Texts

Court News

NOT LINKED Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

UK News

TRAGIC FALMOUTH CRASH Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News

PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Person rushed to the hospital after crash on busy street in Woolwich

UK News

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Girl from Milton Keynes

UK News

Former Funeral Director Jailed for Child Abuse Dies in Prison

UK News

FIRST PICTURE

FIRST PICTURE Victim named and Pictured in Croydon stabbing tragedy

Breaking News

Tragedy in Spain: Five Teens Die in Apartment Blaze

World News
Met Office Issues Yellow Severe Weather Warning as Snow and Ice Set to Blanket UK

Cold Health Alert Hits UK as Snow and Flood Risks Grow

UK News

FATAL SELFIE Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

World News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RISKY BEHAVIOUR Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

Cement Truck Driver Nabbed Texting at 50mph on the M25

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News

Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

URGENT UPDATE Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SECOND ESCAPE Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News

NO GROUNDS Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

Met Smashes Legal Challenge Over Freemasons Declaration Rule

UK News

ARSON PROBE LAUCHED Detectives Hunt Clues After Suspicious Canterbury Blaze

UK News

Detectives Hunt Clues After Suspicious Canterbury Blaze

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

SERIAL OFFENDER Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News

Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News
Watch Live