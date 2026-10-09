Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - Crime

AT PACE Police to reduce Ludgershall murder scene cordon as Graham Pennycook investigation continues

Police to reduce Ludgershall murder scene cordon as Graham Pennycook investigation continues

 

Police investigating the murder of Graham Pennycook in Ludgershall say enquiries will continue throughout the weekend as officers prepare to reduce the size of the cordon around the scene.

The cordon remains in place in woodland near the polo field close to Perham Down, but Wiltshire Police expects it to be significantly reduced once extensive forensic examinations have been completed.

Despite the change at the scene, detectives say the murder investigation remains active and is continuing “at pace”.

Graham Pennycook had been walking his dog on Thursday, September 24, when he failed to return home.

He was later found dead in woodland, and a murder investigation was launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “As we complete our extensive forensic enquiries at the scene, we are able to significantly reduce the large cordon currently in place, and we will keep the public updated as this happens, as we understand the area is popular amongst the community.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have had on the Ludgershall community.

“Please be reassured that our investigation remains very much ongoing and our local neighbourhood teams will be out and about across the weekend.

“If you feel anxious about this incident, the subsequent heightened police presence in the area, or just wish to speak to an officer, please do so – our officers are there to protect you and listen to your concerns.”

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Indian national who tortured woman faces deportation after tribunal rejects human rights claim

RIGHTS REJECTED Indian national who tortured woman faces deportation after tribunal rejects human rights claim

Court News, UK News
Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

Court News, UK News
Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

COP JAILED Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

Court News, Crime, UK News
Former HMP Long Lartin officer exchanged thousands of Snapchat messages with prisoner

SNAPCHAT Former HMP Long Lartin officer exchanged thousands of Snapchat messages with prisoner

Court News, UK News
Eight injured after passenger train collides with locomotive in Lviv

TRAIN CRASH HORROR Eight injured after passenger train collides with locomotive in Lviv

UK News
Family appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old Myley French dies in River Lea following police chase

FAMILY PLEA Family appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old Myley French dies in River Lea following police chase

UK News
Katie Price told social services Kieran Hayler had groomed teenage girl, court hears

TRIAL UPDATE Katie Price told social services Kieran Hayler had groomed teenage girl, court hears

Court News, UK News
Girl, 12, died after milkshake made in unwashed blender, inquest finds

MILKSHAKE DEATH Girl, 12, died after milkshake made in unwashed blender, inquest finds

Court News, UK News
Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

DANGEROUS DRIVING Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

Court News, UK News
Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

HIT AND RUN PROBE Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
High Court quashes search warrants in Thames Valley Police misconduct investigation

WARRANTS VOID High Court quashes search warrants in Thames Valley Police misconduct investigation

UK News
Casino Wagering Requirements: How to Read the Terms Behind an Offer

Casino Wagering Requirements: How to Read the Terms Behind an Offer

UK News
Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

FATAL SHOOTING ARRESTS Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two arrested after man shot at property in Swanley

AIRLIFTED Two arrested after man shot at property in Swanley

Breaking News, Crime
Countryfile farmer Frank Carr dies aged 35 as tributes paid across farming community

TRIBUTES PAID Countryfile farmer Frank Carr dies aged 35 as tributes paid across farming community

Breaking News
Faulty fridge believed to have caused Kingston Market fire

MARKET BLAZE Faulty fridge believed to have caused Kingston Market fire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Met imposes protest conditions ahead of Palestine Coalition march through central London

ZERO TOLERANCE Met imposes protest conditions ahead of Palestine Coalition march through central London

UK News
New Forest school closes after pupil taken to hospital following medical emergency.

SCHOOL EVACUATED New Forest school closes after pupil taken to hospital following medical emergency.

Breaking News
Man seriously injured in Paignton stabbing as police hunt suspect

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Man seriously injured in Paignton stabbing as police hunt suspect

Crime, UK News
Watch Live