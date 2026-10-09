Police to reduce Ludgershall murder scene cordon as Graham Pennycook investigation continues

Police investigating the murder of Graham Pennycook in Ludgershall say enquiries will continue throughout the weekend as officers prepare to reduce the size of the cordon around the scene.

The cordon remains in place in woodland near the polo field close to Perham Down, but Wiltshire Police expects it to be significantly reduced once extensive forensic examinations have been completed.

Despite the change at the scene, detectives say the murder investigation remains active and is continuing “at pace”.

Graham Pennycook had been walking his dog on Thursday, September 24, when he failed to return home.

He was later found dead in woodland, and a murder investigation was launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “As we complete our extensive forensic enquiries at the scene, we are able to significantly reduce the large cordon currently in place, and we will keep the public updated as this happens, as we understand the area is popular amongst the community.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have had on the Ludgershall community.

“Please be reassured that our investigation remains very much ongoing and our local neighbourhood teams will be out and about across the weekend.

“If you feel anxious about this incident, the subsequent heightened police presence in the area, or just wish to speak to an officer, please do so – our officers are there to protect you and listen to your concerns.”