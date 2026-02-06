Watch Live

BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail

  • Updated: 01:05
  • , 6 February 2026

Louis Gale, 27, from Newport, has struck out with the law. Caught dealing heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Gale pleaded guilty at Newport Crown Court on Thursday, 29 January, finally ending his illegal trade.

‘Lucky Line’ Drug Ring Crumbles

PC Rhys Jones revealedthat  Gale’s downfall began when police stopped him and seized a phone tied to the notorious “Lucky Line” drug network.

“Messages on the phone exposed Gale’s role in supplying heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis,” said PC Jones. “His luck ran out when he was caught red-handed.”

Police Call on Community to Snitch on Dealers

PC Jones warned, “Illegal drugs wreck communities. We’re determined to bring down those who think they’re above the law.” The force urges locals to help fight drug crime by reporting suspicious activity.

  • Report drug crimes online via the police website
  • Call 101 or message the police on social media
  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

