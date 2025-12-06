Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach

A public appeal has been launched after Adam Cassey was reported for allegedly breaking a domestic violence protection order and a restraining order still active until 2029. The notice warns he’s been spotted in London, but his exact location remains unknown.

Police Urge Immediate Action If Spotted

The appeal features a photo of Cassey and urges anyone who sees him to not approach but to call the police straight away. Always quote the references CAD 3452/01Dec25 and HC-12112025-0726.

Emergency sightings: Dial 999 immediately and provide the case details.

Dial immediately and provide the case details. Non-emergency info: Contact police through standard channels with the same references.

Beware Fake Social Media Accounts

The online alert also warns people about fraudulent social media accounts pretending to be Cassey. If you get any friend requests or messages “from him,” do not respond. Instead:

Take a screenshot of the request or message, including the username or profile link. Do not reply under any circumstances. Report it immediately to the police, quoting CAD 3452/01Dec25.

Stay Safe and Report Responsibly

Police remind the public to prioritise safety: do not engage with the suspect. Information is currently based on social media posts, so official police updates should be followed where available. Still, any genuine sighting or urgent concern must be reported immediately.