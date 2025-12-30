New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground

Engineers are shutting down key routes across Southeastern, Thameslink, Docklands Light Railway (DLR), and London Overground on New Year’s Eve, bringing travel misery for Londoners. Here’s the lowdown on what’s changing and how to get around.

Southeastern Faces Big Shake-Up

Southeastern will run a Saturday timetable on December 31 but with extra late-night trains from London Charing Cross, Cannon Street, and London Bridge after midnight. Still, major engineering works bring chaos:

No Southeastern trains to or from London Victoria at all.

Brixton station shut all day.

Waterloo East closes early at 11:45pm.

No trains between London and Beckenham Junction via Herne Hill.

Off-peak fares apply all day—except for Travelcards and journeys inside the London Travelcard zone.

Replacement Buses Running

Buses between Denmark Hill and Beckenham Junction, stopping at all stations between Herne Hill and Beckenham Junction.

Stations only served by buses: West Dulwich, Sydenham Hill, Penge East, and Kent House.

Route Changes to Know

Sole Street line to Ramsgate and Dover Priory runs from London Cannon Street, skipping stops between London Bridge and Rochester or Longfield.

Maidstone East line to Ashford International starts at London Charing Cross, skipping stops between London Bridge and St Mary Cray.

Bexleyheath line: No service from London Victoria; extra trains run between Charing Cross and Dartford.

Bromley South line: No trains between London Victoria and Orpington.

Hayes line: Some trains diverted via Orpington; regular service via Lewisham runs as usual.

Thameslink Services Hit Hard

Thameslink sticks to a Saturday timetable but with extra trains. Big changes include:

London Blackfriars is exit-only from 8:30pm.

No Thameslink trains call at Blackfriars after 11:30pm; services restart at 2am.

No trains at Farringdon after around 12:30am.

Engineering Disruptions

No Thameslink trains between London Blackfriars and Bellingham.

No trains between London Blackfriars and Sutton via Mitcham Junction or Wimbledon.

Replacement buses run between London Bridge and Bromley South via Bellingham.

Altered services operate between Bellingham and Sevenoaks.

London Overground and DLR Woes

London Overground’s Windrush line shuts between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction. But there’s an all-night service between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace or West Croydon.

Replacement bus M covers Canada Water to Clapham Junction, calling at Surrey Quays, Peckham Rye, Denmark Hill, and Clapham High Street.

Southern trains keep stopping at Queens Road Peckham, Peckham Rye, and Battersea Park.

Meanwhile, the DLR runs a Saturday daytime service plus an all-night New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day schedule. Trains every 15 minutes keep you moving.

Plan ahead, expect delays, and allow extra travel time!