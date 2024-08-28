Detectives investigating a serious assault in Pontefract town centre have released images of three males they wish to identify as part of their ongoing enquiries.

police seek three males in connection with pontefract town centre assault

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a reported assault in the Beastfair area of Wakefield in the early hours of Monday, 26 August. Police responded to multiple reports at approximately 01:12am and established a crime scene in Star Yard. Officers found two victims at the scene: a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, detectives from Wakefield District CID have been reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. This has led to the identification of three males who are believed to have crucial information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Jane Smith of Wakefield District CID stated, “We are appealing to the public for their assistance in identifying these three individuals. We believe they may have vital information that could help us piece together the events of that night.”

The police are urging anyone who recognizes the males in the released images to come forward. Members of the public can contact Wakefield District CID via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat online service or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13240464498.

Additionally, the three males themselves are encouraged to contact the police to assist with the investigation.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or through their online platform.

Authorities are also urging anyone who was in the Beastfair area of Pontefract town centre between 00:30 and 01:30 on Monday, 26 August, to come forward if they witnessed anything suspicious or have any information that could aid the investigation.