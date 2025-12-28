Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life

A 60-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after her Land Rover smashed into a stationary car in Scunthorpe.

Crash Details: Grey Land Rover Ploughs Into Parked Vehicle

At around 6.25pm on Tuesday, 23 December, the grey Land Rover was heading west along Bushfield Road towards Ashby Road when the driver collided with a parked vehicle.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene. The woman was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police Seek Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Humberside Police are hunting for anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Witnesses can call the non-emergency number 101 with any information that might shed light on what happened.