Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

Published: 6:48 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 6:48 pm February 25, 2026

An Avon and Somerset police sergeant has been booted out without warning after faking work by propping a picture frame on her laptop keys to make it seem like she was busy. The brazen stunt was uncovered during an investigation into suspicious activity levels.

Faking It: How the Ruse Was Exposed

Known only as Sergeant X, the officer was caught after the Professional Standards Department noticed her keystroke data was unusually high in 2024. An investigation launched in June revealed she used a picture frame corner to hold down laptop keys, preventing it from going to sleep so she could watch calls on another screen.

The data showed her keystroke count was three to eight times higher than her peers during April and May 2025 — but only because the keys were physically held down.

Gross Misconduct Finds Panel

The misconduct panel, chaired by former assistant chief constable Craig Holden, labelled her behaviour as gross misconduct. Sgt X admitted to weighing down her keyboard during a difficult spell in her personal life but that didn’t save her from being dismissed and banned from police and law enforcement roles.

Craig Holden said: “The behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and will not be tolerated.”

Identity Kept Under Wraps

Despite the scandal, Sgt X’s identity remains protected after the panel granted anonymity following representations made during the hearing at police HQ in Portishead on 25 February.

